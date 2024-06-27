New York City's outdoor pool season officially kicks off

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- New York City's outdoor pool season officially kicks off on Thursday.

Mayor Eric Adams will be on hand in Astoria to welcome patrons to the pool.

Astoria Pool is the city's largest pool and is reopening after an $18.9 million renovation.

The renovation brought the nearly 100-year-old facility up to the latest standards.

Outdoor public pools are open citywide from Thursday, June 27, until Sunday, September 8.

NYC Parks' outdoor pools are open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

NYC Parks operates 53 outdoor pools throughout the five boroughs.

-Find your pool: https://www.nycgovparks.org/facilities/outdoor-pools

-How to become an NYC Parks lifeguard: https://www.nycgovparks.org/opportunities/jobs/lifeguards

-Swimming lessons with NYC Parks: https://www.nycgovparks.org/programs/aquatics

-Swimming lessons with BronxWorks: Aquatics - BronxWorks

