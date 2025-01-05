Suspect wanted for starting fires multiple times near same location in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the suspect accused of igniting fires several times near the same location in Brooklyn.
Police say the first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on December 6 near 100 Ralph Avenue. According to the NYPD, the suspect intentionally started a fire before fleeing tthe scene.
Officials say the suspect returned to the location around 1:00 a.m. on December 18 and started another fire. The suspect once again returned early morning on New Year's Day to start a third fire, according to authorities.
Police say there were no reported injuries in any of the incidents.
The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion believed to be between 25-30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, gray-hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, as well as gray and white shoes.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.