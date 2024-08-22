NYPD searching for suspect who shot, killed man in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed outside a home in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded around 3:15 p.m. to 751 Monroe Street, where they found the 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
First responders transported the victim in critical condition to Kings County Hospital, where he died a short time later.
According to the NYPD, the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot in a ski mask and khaki pants.
Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.
