NYPD searching for suspect who shot, killed man in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed outside a home in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded around 3:15 p.m. to 751 Monroe Street, where they found the 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders transported the victim in critical condition to Kings County Hospital, where he died a short time later.

According to the NYPD, the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot in a ski mask and khaki pants.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

