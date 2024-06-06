Bees swarm portion of subway entrance in Queens

A large swarm of bees was caught on camera at a subway station entrance in Flushing.

A large swarm of bees was caught on camera at a subway station entrance in Flushing.

A large swarm of bees was caught on camera at a subway station entrance in Flushing.

A large swarm of bees was caught on camera at a subway station entrance in Flushing.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- There was a different kind of buzz for commuters who were taking the subway from Queens on Wednesday.

A video from a commuter caught a large swarm of bees covering a portion of the Main Street subway entrance in Flushing.

The person who took the video told Eyewitness News most people kept their distance.

Bees are not to be bothered, as they are considered non-aggressive.

However, they can be defensive, which can lead to them stinging people.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube