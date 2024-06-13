Behind-the-scenes look at creation of Anxiety, one of Pixar's newest characters in 'Inside Out 2'

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Pixar's much-anticipated sequel to "Inside Out" is set to hit the big screen on Friday and ABC7 News got a behind-the-scenes look at one of the newest characters, Anxiety.

Anchor Reggie Aqui ventured to Pixar's Emeryville studios to test his drawing skills with the Character Director of "Inside Out 2" Keiko Murayama.

"Deanna Marsigliese, who was a character designer from the first movie. She was kind enough to join us, and then she made this iconic anxiety design," said Murayama.

She says Marsigliese made anxiety into more of a horizontal design with a big mouth that is always thinking and tinkling.

"Inside Out 2" premieres in theaters this Friday.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and this station.