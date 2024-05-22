7 On Your Side has your best bets for Memorial Day Weekend deals and sales

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The long weekend coming up will not be short on sales. Memorial Day deals have already dropped.

We are talking grills and outdoor gear, plus outdoor furniture and freezers.

But, you have to know what to buy and not to buy.

It is the best time of the year, better than Black Friday to buy appliances and a new mattress.

7 On Your Side is talking half off, so you want to think about big ticket items and blow out big savings.

Get your summer sizzle started with a break on beef, burgers, steaks, and pork ribs which have dropped in price along with the overall cost of groceries just in time for that weekend barbecue.

It's time to order a new grill, prices will fall further toward the end of summer but so will inventory so if you need a new BBQ, or new home appliance, like a fridge, washer or dryer it's time to advantage of hot Memorial Day deals.

"Memorial Day you will actually catch the end of May is Maytag month, this is the best time to buy a new appliance up to 30% off and $200 rebate if you buy three or more," said Andrea Woroch, consumer shopping expert.

Woroch says appliance bundle suites will save you the most. And for a sweet night, don't sleep on mattress deals.

"30-40% on average, some select 50-60% deals on financing and free base and also bedding so things like mattress cover sheets and pillows also 50% off during Memorial Day," she said.

And from grads to dads, shop this weekend's sale ahead of Father's Day on Sunday, June 16.

Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart are all saying "Hello summer" to slashed prices, camping gear, coolers, swimsuits, and shorts will be slashed from big box to small mom-and-pop shops both in-store and online.

Woroch showed us a great hack:

"So this shows the price is $24, but on my phone, it's $20," she said.

"Is that something we can price match and adjust?" Nina Pineda said.

She compared a backpack price at Target with the price on the app.

"$4 saving right there, of course, the more money the merrier!" Woroch said. "You always want to see sometimes they run cheaper online, but you can qualify just by asking."

"And that's basically like free money!" Pineda said.

So, is there anything that's not a great deal for Memorial Day?

Electronics. Anything with a plug is going to be a better price during "Back to School" and Black Friday. The same goes for televisions.

The prices for patio and outdoor furniture, even grills, will fall toward the end of the summer but so will inventory.

If you need it and it's in stock, you should grab what you want for a modest markdown now or it will sell out.

If you don't need it now, August and September are your best bet.

