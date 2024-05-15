Organizers gear up for Dance Parade 2024 amid push for NYC zoning revision

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the steps of New York City Hall Wednesday, it was a protest with lots of rhythm.

The goal was to bring attention to zoning laws that prohibit dancing in some places.

"It's unbelievable we've been so antiquated that we created these laws," said Mayor Eric Adams. "That it's okay to sit, but you can't get up and dance when you enjoy the music."

The 1926 Cabaret Law required New York City establishments to have a license for dancing.

The state supreme court upheld the law in 2006, even though it was used to target LGBTQIA+ and black communities.

Greg Miller advocates for legalizing dancing and puts on the annual Dance Parade, which helped get the Cabaret Law repealed in 2017.

But there are still some zoning restrictions on dancing.

New York City Council is expected to change that, and Wednesday's dancing was emblematic of what New Yorkers will see during the 18th annual Dance Parade.

This year's theme is "Dance Free NYC."

"Dance Free NYC celebrates the fact that zoning will be revised," said Miller. "But it's also a state of consciousness when you're dancing you get out of your body and you are free."

The Dance Parade will feature some 10,000 dancers and 100 styles of dance, and it culminates in Tomkins Square Park with Dance Fest.

It's all happening on May 18th.

