12-year-old Roslyn boy receives first-of-its-kind award for contributions to Breast Cancer awareness

ROSLYN, Long Island -- Max Levine has had a personal mission for the past four years, and on Thursday he was recognized for his efforts to fighting Breast Cancer.

Levine, 12, was given a first-of-its-kind Youth Impact Award at a luncheon by Northwell Health for his contributions to Breast Cancer awareness.

"I really think back to my 8-year-old self, that was struggling on that day, and I think I really have to keep going and I have to help others," said Levine.

It was that day in 2020 Levine was talking about was the moment he learned his mother Hilary had breast cancer. And that got Levine thinking how he could help.

Levine began creating and selling lacrosse helmet decals, then tennis racquet dampeners, and the money began pouring in.

First it was to try and raise $4,000. Before he knew it, Levine had surpassed raising $10,000 and presented it to his mom's surgeon at Northwell.

"I think it touches you, because his reason for doing it, is his love of his mother, and that's a very powerful thing," added Northwell Health Foundation President Brian Lally.

Last month, Levine raised even more money with corporate sponsors and Level Up Long Island to create "Play for Pink" - a basketball tournament at which he raised nearly over $7,000.

"Even small things can make big things happen," added Levine. "You just have to take the shot."

Levine's philanthropic journey is far from ending. Some are asking what's next for him?

Levine just made the soccer team.

