'The Sopranos' star Edie Falco shares her breast cancer survival story

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, acclaimed actress Edie Falco is sharing her personal battle with the disease to encourage others to get tested.

Falco was stunned when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 while filming her hit series "The Sopranos."

She kept her diagnosis and treatments a secret on set from nearly everyone. But Falco's co-star, the late James Gandolfini, sensed something was wrong.

"I think he asked me something like 'are you OK? Is something up?'" Falco said. "I didn't want anyone to know but he had said 'I know something's going on.' When I finally did get around to telling him, he was like I was so sure you were going to tell me you were pregnant. And I was like, that's not it! That's not the news, no. He was great. He respected my privacy and he was supportive, you know, as Jim always was."

Now, as a long-time breast cancer survivor, Falco is sharing her story to promote testing and early diagnosis.

You can watch the full interview with Edie Falco on "Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer," airing Sunday, October 13 at 5:30 p.m. on WABC-TV

