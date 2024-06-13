Dozens of residents evacuated after explosion at apartment building in Bridgeport, CT

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Dozens of people remain out of their homes after an explosion at an apartment building in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Firefighters responded to the building on North Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday after reports of smoke coming out of one of the apartments.

First responders found what appeared to be damage from an explosion that went off in the hallway outside one of the apartments located on the third floor.

20 families were evacuated from the building while it is being searched for evidence and possible secondary devices, although none were found.

In all, 134 people who live in the general area were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Residents will be able to return "soon," said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, but "there is some serious damage to the front entrance way" of the building.

FBI bomb technicians will determine the exact type of device. Officials said the initial call was for "possible fireworks."

One person of interest was quickly picked up and is being interviewed.

Nearby Geraldine Johnson Elementary School is closed Thursday, because it is being used by evacuated residents.

North Avenue is closed between Oak Street and James Street until further notice.

