Harlem broken elevator finally fixed after being out of service for more than a month

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents of a seven-story building in Harlem that have suffered for more than a month with a broken elevator, finally have the relief they've been waiting for.
The out-of-service elevator at 236 West 126 St. has finally been fixed, residents told Eyewitness News.
The good news is like a holiday miracle.
Video in media player above is from a previous report.
Residents complained the elevator stopped working back on November 15, and for more than a month, they have had to huff and puff up and down the stairs.
Several of the tenants have difficulty climbing upstairs, like a 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy. Her mom had been carrying her and leaving her wheelchair in the lobby.
There's also a 66-year-old who recently had knee surgery.
