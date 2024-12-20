24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Harlem broken elevator finally fixed after being out of service for more than a month

Lucy Yang Image
ByLucy Yang WABC logo
Friday, December 20, 2024 2:40AM
Harlem residents upset over broken elevator in 7-story building
Lucy Yang spoke to residents, including one mother who is now forced to carry her daughter up six flights of stairs.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents of a seven-story building in Harlem that have suffered for more than a month with a broken elevator, finally have the relief they've been waiting for.

The out-of-service elevator at 236 West 126 St. has finally been fixed, residents told Eyewitness News.

The good news is like a holiday miracle.

Video in media player above is from a previous report.

Residents complained the elevator stopped working back on November 15, and for more than a month, they have had to huff and puff up and down the stairs.

Several of the tenants have difficulty climbing upstairs, like a 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy. Her mom had been carrying her and leaving her wheelchair in the lobby.

There's also a 66-year-old who recently had knee surgery.


