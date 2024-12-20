Harlem broken elevator finally fixed after being out of service for more than a month

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents of a seven-story building in Harlem that have suffered for more than a month with a broken elevator, finally have the relief they've been waiting for.

The out-of-service elevator at 236 West 126 St. has finally been fixed, residents told Eyewitness News.

The good news is like a holiday miracle.

Residents complained the elevator stopped working back on November 15, and for more than a month, they have had to huff and puff up and down the stairs.

Several of the tenants have difficulty climbing upstairs, like a 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy. Her mom had been carrying her and leaving her wheelchair in the lobby.

There's also a 66-year-old who recently had knee surgery.

