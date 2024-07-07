NYPD searching for suspect accused of assaulting MTA bus driver in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man accused of attacking an MTA bus driver in the Bronx on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. for reports of an assault in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

Police say the man punched and spat on the 28-year-old driver of a BX3 bus. According to the NYPD, the suspect was trying to exit the bus as it was traveling south on University Avenue near the West 183rd Street stop.

The suspect managed to flee the scene.

First responders transported the victim, who suffered minor injuries, to New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital for medical evaluation.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

