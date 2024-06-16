  • Watch Now
6-month old child found inside stolen car in Mott Haven | 53-year-old man in custody

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 16, 2024 7:29PM
MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police arrested a 53-year-old man accused of stealing a car with a six-month old child inside in the Bronx on Sunday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday near E 146th Street and Third Avenue.

According to the NYPD, a Gold Chrysler Minivan with Pennsylvania plates was left running with the keys inside before it was seen moving southbound on Third Avenue.

Police say the car was found at Casanova Street and Oak Point Avenue.

The child was found in the vehicle unharmed.

Police say charges are pending against the suspect.

Excessive heat conditions contributed to about 350 deaths in New York last year.

