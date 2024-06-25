12-year-old boy shot in hand in Longwood section of the Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A 12-year-old was shot in the hand in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was shot in the left hand on Hone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

He went to Harlem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been and police are investigating.

