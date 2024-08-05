13 people injured in crash involving MTA bus in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- At least 13 people were injured during a crash involving an MTA bus in the Bronx on Monday.

FDNY officials say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. At East 181st Street and Jerome Avenue in the University Heights section.

They say 13 people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Eleven of them were taken to nearby hospitals, and two refused medical attention.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

