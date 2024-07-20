1 dead, 3 injured in Bronx crash

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) -- One woman is dead after a car crash in the Bronx.

First responders got to the scene at Manida Street and Viele Avenue in Hunts Point around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say three people in a Ford Focus are still recovering in the hospital. Two of the three were critically injured.

The driver of a BMW sedan was not injured, and a passenger in that vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

It is not clear what led to the crash.

