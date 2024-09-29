8 injured, including child in Bronx fire that included several e-bikes

BEDFORD PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Eight people were injured, including a child in a fire in the Bronx that involved several e-bikes.

The flames broke out inside a first-floor apartment of a five-story building on E. 199th Street in Bedford Park.

At least three e-bikes burned. The FDNY is trying to figure out whether one of the bikes sparked the fire, or the fire simply consumed them.

The FDNY has deemed the fire suspicious.

The Fire Marshal is investigating.

