Bronx hit-and-run crash leaves female pedestrian critically injured

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 12:44AM
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in the Bronx, one of which fled the scene.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at East 167th Street and Washington Avenue in Morrisania.

Police say a female pedestrian was struck by two vehicles.

One of the vehicles stayed and the other fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The age and identity of the victim has not been revealed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

