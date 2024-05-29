Bronx hit-and-run crash leaves female pedestrian critically injured

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in the Bronx, one of which fled the scene.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at East 167th Street and Washington Avenue in Morrisania.

Police say a female pedestrian was struck by two vehicles.

One of the vehicles stayed and the other fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The age and identity of the victim has not been revealed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.