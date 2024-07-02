Road rage dispute leaves man stabbed to death near Morris Heights daycare: police sources

One person was critically injured in a stabbing in front of a daycare in the Bronx

One person was critically injured in a stabbing in front of a daycare in the Bronx

One person was critically injured in a stabbing in front of a daycare in the Bronx

One person was critically injured in a stabbing in front of a daycare in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A man has died after being stabbed in the chest near a daycare in the Bronx on Tuesday, in what police sources say stemmed from a road rage dispute.

The victim was stabbed in the chest in front of 1809 Phelan Pl. in Morris Heights just before 4:30 p.m.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died.

Police later identified him as 29-year-old Ronald Gomez-Mesa.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that the incident started as a road rage dispute.

They say the victim, a driver of one of the vehicles, got into an argument with the female driver of another vehicle,

She then called a male acquaintance over to the scene, who showed up and then started a fight with the victim.

Sources say the acquaintance stabbed the victim in the chest, in what would be a fatal wound.

No arrests have been made as police continue to search for the attacker.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.