29-year-old bystander stabbed to death after road rage dispute erupts in Morris Heights

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police continued to investigate on Wednesday morning the apparent fatal stabbing of an innocent bystander to a road rage situation in the Bronx.
Ronald Gomez-Mesa, 29, was killed when he was stabbed in the chest near a day care in Morris Heights on Tuesday.
The incident started around 4:30 p.m. at West Tremont Avenue and Phelan Place, where two drivers got into a fender bender, but what should have been easily resolved, instead ended in bloodshed.
Police say a woman, one of the drivers involved, got out of her car armed with a bat.
Then, police say she called her boyfriend to the scene.
He showed up as a group of bystanders watched, some recording on their phones.
Police say a man on a scooter threw a bottle at the enraged couple and sped off.
That's when police say the driver's boyfriend shoved another bystander to the ground.
Police say Gomez-Mesa, an innocent man, intervened.
Police say the suspect chased him down and stabbed him in the chest.
Gomez-Mesa collapsed in front of a nearby day care.
Police spent the night gathering evidence at the scene, including a knife.
Candles are now being left in his memory.
So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
