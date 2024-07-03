  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

29-year-old bystander stabbed to death after road rage dispute erupts in Morris Heights

ByAnthony Carlo, Eyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 8:52AM
Bystander fatally stabbed in Bronx following apparent road rage dispute
Anthony Carlo reports on the stabbing from the Bronx.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police continued to investigate on Wednesday morning the apparent fatal stabbing of an innocent bystander to a road rage situation in the Bronx.

Ronald Gomez-Mesa, 29, was killed when he was stabbed in the chest near a day care in Morris Heights on Tuesday.

The incident started around 4:30 p.m. at West Tremont Avenue and Phelan Place, where two drivers got into a fender bender, but what should have been easily resolved, instead ended in bloodshed.

Police say a woman, one of the drivers involved, got out of her car armed with a bat.

Then, police say she called her boyfriend to the scene.

He showed up as a group of bystanders watched, some recording on their phones.

Police say a man on a scooter threw a bottle at the enraged couple and sped off.

That's when police say the driver's boyfriend shoved another bystander to the ground.

Police say Gomez-Mesa, an innocent man, intervened.

Police say the suspect chased him down and stabbed him in the chest.

Gomez-Mesa collapsed in front of a nearby day care.

Police spent the night gathering evidence at the scene, including a knife.

Candles are now being left in his memory.

So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Person of interest in custody in Central Park sex assault: sources

Kemberly Richardson has more on the person of interest in the recent sexual assault of a woman in Central Park.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW