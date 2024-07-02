1 person critically injured in stabbing in front of daycare in Morris Heights

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The victim was stabbed in the chest in front of 1809 Phelan Pl. in Morris Heights just before 4:30 p.m.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as police continue to search for the attacker.

The investigation is ongoing.

