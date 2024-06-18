3 men shot outside building in Williamsbridge; no arrests

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured three men in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead after the victims were shot outside a building near the corner of East 221st Street and Bronxwood Avenue around 6 p.m.

Police say three men were injured, including a 27-year-old man who was shot in the right hand, a 21-year-old man who was shot in the back and in the left arm pit and a 33-year-old man who was shot twice in the right leg.

Paramedics rushed two men in their 20s to Jacobi Hospital, while the 33-year-old victim was taken to the same hospital by private means.

All three victims are expected to survive.

Police have made no arrests so far.

