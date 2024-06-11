Police investigating triple shooting in Belmont, The Bronx; victims in stable condition

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the Bronx on Monday.

Police say three people were shot in front of 2164 Bathgate Avenue in the Belmont section around 8:40 p.m.

The three male victims walked themselves into St. Barnabas Hospital.

All three are expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.