Police investigating triple shooting in Belmont, The Bronx; victims in stable condition

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after three people were shot in the Bronx on Monday.
Police say three people were shot in front of 2164 Bathgate Avenue in the Belmont section around 8:40 p.m.
The three male victims walked themselves into St. Barnabas Hospital.
All three are expected to survive, according to police.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
