Community works together after group of peafowl escapes from Bronx Zoo

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Birds of a feather flocked together after they escaped from the grounds of the Bronx Zoo on Monday.

Officials say at least five peafowl -- a mix of peacocks and peahens -- made their way outside the zoo.

The birds certainly drew attention as they strutted through Morris Park and officials say it is rare that they make it out that far.

Neighbors first spotted the flock at the Morris Park train station on Paulding Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Harry Phillips pulled his car over to help guide the peafowl to the sidewalk and called authorities.

He described it as a community effort to round up the birds and get them to safety -- and one of them even put up quite the fight during the ordeal.

"There's one that like really gave them a lot of trouble like going from rooftop to rooftop," Phillips said. "I just I made a phone call. I tried to keep eyes on it, and it was the zoo, the city, the NYPD, our neighbors who let the NYPD into their yards, and you know, everybody trying to keep an eye on them and make sure they're safe."

The Bronx Zoo says they have more than 100 free roaming peafowl at the zoo and they occasionally stray from the park but usually return on their own.

Officials there said they are closely monitoring additional reports of loose peafowl.

