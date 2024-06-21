  • Full Story
Food delivery worker stabbed, robbed in Bensonhurst; suspects on loose: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, June 21, 2024 3:18AM
Food delivery worker stabbed, robbed in Brooklyn; suspects on loose
The 25-year-old victim entered the building and was stabbed once in the chest.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men after they stabbed and robbed food delivery worker in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn on Thursday, police say.

The incident occurred just before 9:15 p.m. at a building on 1514 W 8th Street.

The 25-year-old victim entered the building and was stabbed once in the chest by two men.

The suspects robbed the victim of his money and moped, which they fled scene on.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

