Police uncover millions of dollars' worth of cannabis in Brooklyn warehouse

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are in the process of confiscating what officers believe to be millions of dollars' worth of cannabis.

At a warehouse on Adelphi Street in Downtown Brooklyn, NYC Sherriff's Office and officers saw products that they regularly confiscate in many of the illegal smoke shops across New York City.

A joint investigation by the NYPD and the NYC Sheriff's Office were alerted of the warehouse operation when responding to a burglary in progress on Friday night, where they made several arrests inside the location.

They uncovered a warehouse full of suspected unregulated cannabis being sent from overseas and then distributed to smoke shops across the city.

The millions of dollars' worth of illegal THC products ranged from gummies, THC flower and pre-rolls - all packaged for distribution. The colorful packaging is designed to get young children eating gummies and smoking weed.

