Man in custody after driving car onto sidewalk in front of yeshiva in East Flatbush

Eyewitness News
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 11:05PM
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man drove his car onto the sidewalk in front of a yeshiva in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Authorities say the driver jumped the curb on Glenwood Road and drove his white Ford Crown Victoria on the sidewalk around 11:35 a.m.

Initial reports say the driver made antisemitic statements before he was taken into custody.

Detectives are investigating to determine the man's intentions.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
