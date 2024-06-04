2 young girls caught in crossfire, injured in Brooklyn playground shooting

Lucy Yang has the breaking details on two children shot at a park in Brooklyn.

Lucy Yang has the breaking details on two children shot at a park in Brooklyn.

Lucy Yang has the breaking details on two children shot at a park in Brooklyn.

Lucy Yang has the breaking details on two children shot at a park in Brooklyn.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two young girls were shot in a playground in Brooklyn.

Two young girls were caught in the middle of gunfire at the Hilltop Playground minutes after 9 p.m. Monday.

An active manhunt is underway to find two possible shooters who sprayed bullets near the playground.

Police say they're not going to rule out if this was a gang-related incident, as this area has been plagued by the ongoing issue.

The shooting happened at the playground on Dean and Thomas Boyland streets.

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the right leg, and an 11-year-old girl was shot in the back.

It appears these two children could be related, possibly cousins. They are both being treated at Brookdale Hospital.

The good news is that they are expected to survive.

But understandably for this community, they're frustrated

"I'm angry, I'm upset because it's local children that are in this park all the time. I mean that child I just literally seen on Saturday. I said, 'Hi, how you doing?' I was in this park with my grandson who's 1 year old," a neighbor said.

Police say based off a video, they think they are searching for two gunmen shooting in the same direction at one targeted individual.

So far, no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ: 2 NYPD officers injured in shootout with migrant in Queens

Phil Taitt and Raegen Medgie report on the officers' conditions from Queens.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.