Fire that displaced over 30 people, barge fire both caused by lithium-ion batteries, FDNY says

Janice Yu reports the row home fire in Brooklyn on Monday night and stubbrn barge fire in Long Island City on Tuesday were both caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Janice Yu reports the row home fire in Brooklyn on Monday night and stubbrn barge fire in Long Island City on Tuesday were both caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Janice Yu reports the row home fire in Brooklyn on Monday night and stubbrn barge fire in Long Island City on Tuesday were both caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Janice Yu reports the row home fire in Brooklyn on Monday night and stubbrn barge fire in Long Island City on Tuesday were both caused by lithium-ion batteries.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- FDNY said lithium-ion batteries are to blame for the two stubborn fires in New York City this week.

On Monday, a row home fire in Brooklyn displaced over 30 people and the next day, firefighters battled a stubborn barge fire in Long Island City.

"We've told you repeatedly that these batteries can be dangerous and you can see for yourself the massive destruction caused," Daniel Flynn, Chief Fire Marshal said.

The fire on Dean Street in Brooklyn ripped through five homes on Monday night, displacing 31 people and injuring six firefighters.

"One single battery took out five homes," Flynn said.

Investigators said the charred remains of an electric scooter were found on the third floor of the building, which they said caused the blaze.

"It's the placement here that allowed the fire to rapidly spread throughout the building and obstructed the staircase," Flynn said.

Just a day later, a lithium-ion battery ignited at the Sims Metal Facility causing the recycled metal to erupt into flames, FDNY said.

"This is why we need people to safely dispose of these batteries. We've seen an increase in fires and sanitation trucks as well. So make sure you're disposing of these batteries properly," Flynn said.

FDNY data shows 171 fires have been from lithium-ion batteries so far this year including 59 injuries and three deaths.

"One life lost is too many, and we'll need to strive to keep our friends and neighbors safe. We are all in this together. This is an issue that is not going away," Tucker said.

FDNY said it needs the public's help keeping lithium-ion batteries e-bikes and scooters outside, and properly disposing of the batteries.

It's critical to properly dispose of lithium-ion batteries because even if you buy a certified battery, it can still ignite if it's crushed, officials said.

Authorities recommend bringing batteries to special waste drop-off sites.

Fire officials are also hoping a safety bill introduced by New York Congressman Ritchie Torres will pass through the Senate.

The bill will require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish a safety standard for rechargeable batteries and require a certification.

Commissioner Tucker said the batteries don't only pose a threat while they're charging, but also misusing or overusing a battery can lead to a fire.