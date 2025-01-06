2 people hurt in fire at vacant home in Cypress Hills

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An overnight house fire left two people hurt in Brooklyn.

Officials say the fire broke out at a vacant house in the Cypress Hills section just before 2:30 a.m.

Heavy flames could be seen shooting through the home on Miller Street.

Fire crews battled the blaze in frigid temperatures and controlled the flames in an hour.

Neighbors said the home was vacant for a long time and frequently occupied by squatters

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

