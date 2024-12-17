1 man dead, another critically injured in East New York fire

FDNY on the scene of a fatal fire in East New York, Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is dead and another is critically injured after a fire spread to a Brooklyn apartment building.

It happened in Vernon Street in the East New York section just before 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the flames broke out in a first-floor tire shop before spreading to apartments above.

The victims were apparently trapped as flames engulfed the apartment.

Meanwhile, a cat survived the fire after receiving oxygen from firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

