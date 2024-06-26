83-year-old woman struck and killed by turning truck in Cobble Hill

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Cobble Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The 83-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a truck making a right onto Bond Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

