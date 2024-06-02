14-year-old boy fatally shot at NYCHA complex in Brownsville; suspect in custody: police source

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, police say.
The incident occurred at a NYCHA complex on 80 Osborne Street in Brownsville just before 10:25 a.m.
The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A suspect is in custody and a gun was recovered, according to a police source.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.
----------
