84-year-old woman was shot in East Flatbush; police searching for suspect

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an 84-year-old woman was shot in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on Monday.

Officers responded to Brooklyn Avenue and Foster Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an 84-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left arm.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital where she's expected to survive.

Police are searching for a male suspect who fled on foot.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

