Man shot in the back in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for four suspects wanted in a shooting in Brooklyn.
At least six shots were fired just before 8 p.m. Friday in East New York near the elevated subway tracks on Livonia Avenue.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the back. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting.
