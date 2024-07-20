Man shot in the back in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for four suspects wanted in a shooting in Brooklyn.

At least six shots were fired just before 8 p.m. Friday in East New York near the elevated subway tracks on Livonia Avenue.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the back. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

