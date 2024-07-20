  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot in the back in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, July 20, 2024 2:08AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for four suspects wanted in a shooting in Brooklyn.

At least six shots were fired just before 8 p.m. Friday in East New York near the elevated subway tracks on Livonia Avenue.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the back. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

ALSO READ | Councilwoman accused of biting NYPD officer at Brooklyn homeless shelter protest

N.J. Burkett has the latest on the arrest.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW