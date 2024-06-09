Worker, customer taken hostage inside Brooklyn money transfer store

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A worker and a customer were taken hostage inside a money transfer store in Brooklyn.

Officials say the suspect pointed a firearm out the window at officers and also pointed a firearm at the head of one of the hostages inside.

"We immediately deployed drones up and we started to dialog with the male," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Madrey.

Officers were able to negotiate with the suspect for over two hours. He then climbed out the window in the rear of a building and surrendered.

Police then discovered the firearm was fake.

The two hostages were taken to the hospital.

