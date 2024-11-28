Brooklyn non-profit serves Thanksgiving dinner for families affected by life-altering events

Dan Krauth has more on The Family Center, which helped feed 800 people at a church in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- As many people sit down to eat their Thanksgiving meals, there's an empty seat at the table.

No one knows that better than Tammara Tillman.

"I lost my daughter 7 years ago on Thanksgiving and my birthday and it is difficult because she passed away in front of the children," said Tillman.

Her 30 year old daughter died suddenly of a heart attack. Overnight, Tillman became the primary caregiver for her two young grandchildren.

"I received a call that she wasn't breathing and my whole world changed," she said. "It was no question whether I would take the children which I did, and I didn't receive any benefits. "

The Brooklyn grandmother turned to The Family Center, a non-profit, that's helps keep families together.

"Around this time it's bittersweet but they've provided us a pathway to help enjoy moments like Thanksgiving now just to keep the pain away," said Tillman.

On Thanksgiving afternoon, The Family Center helped feed 800 people at a church in Brooklyn, many of the families who showed up have experienced similar struggles.

"What we want to do is to provide stability to families," said Ivy Gamble Cobb of The Family Center.

The help they provide isn't just today, but year round.

"We created The Family Center to make sure the parent can give their child what we believe is the best gift a parent can give a child, which is the gift of security," said Gamble Cobb.

They provide a variety of services to keep children in their homes ranging from financial help to mental health services for children and adults.

"People always say my grandchildren are so grateful to have me, I would say it's the other way around, I'm grateful to have them," said Tillman.

