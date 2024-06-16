Man and woman shot near park in Brownsville, Brooklyn; NYPD questioning 5 people

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were injured after gunfire erupted near a park in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Police say the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Powell Street and Livonia Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 71-year-old woman shot one time in the right leg and two times in the torso. Police also found a 61-year-old man shot in the left leg.

First responders transported the victims to Brookdale Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

According to the NYPD, there are currently no arrests, but five people were taken in for questioning in connection to the incident.

Authorities are still investigating what may have led up to the shooting.

