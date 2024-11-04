Brush fire burning near Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A two-alarm brush fire is burning along the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.

The fire broke out early Monday morning and continued to burn as NewsCopter 7 was over the scene in Van Cortlandt Park just before 9 a.m.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming up from the wooded area near Jerome Avenue.

The expressway remained open during the firefighting operation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

