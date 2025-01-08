Burglars broke into bodega through the roof, stole cash and thousands in merchandise, owner says

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for at least one brazen thief who was so desperate to get into a bodega, he cut a hole in the roof to rob the place.

The suspects broke the ATM cover but could not get to the stash of cash inside.



Saleh Hussan is still fixing up his deli after burglars broke in, not through the door, but through the roof of Smith and 9th Street Deli in Carrol Gardens.

"They make the hole, they come down," owner Hussan said.

The burglars grabbed about $900 from the register, 45 cartons of cigarettes worth $6,000, cell phone cables worth $700, medicines and other easy-to-sell items.

They also ripped out the alarm cables and video recorder for the surveillance cameras.

Then, they fled exactly how they entered: through the roof.



"When you try to work hard to make a living for your kids, when this happens to you, it's bad," Hussan said.

In addition to all that was stolen, Hussan had to spend another $500 to fix the hole in the roof and $1,000 to replace the alarm and surveillance system.

Police released a video from November 1 of a man seen struggling to get past the subway turn style with his large bag.



Including the deli, there were 89 burglaries in the 76th Precinct last year.



Only a week into the new year, there have already been another three.

"I'll keep coming back. I'll help you out," one customer said.

"That's messed up. He's a good guy. He takes care of a lot of people around here," another customer said.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the rooftop burglar.

