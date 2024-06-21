Union Square subway busker, Saw Lady, robbed of tips in shocking video

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City subway performer was robbed of her tips and the whole thing is caught on camera.
It happened on Tuesday at the 14th Street - Union Square subway station in Manhattan.
A video taken by an Instagram user captured Natalia Paruz, known as 'Saw Lady' performing when a man suddenly walks up and takes the money from her tip bucket.
Paruz tries to fight him off with the baton from her instrument but the man makes a run for it.
On Instagram, Paruz wrote, "It's enough for this to happen once, for one to start thinking that everyone stopping to listen to you might steal from you. It zaps one's energy and enthusiasm."
So far, the robber remains on the run.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.