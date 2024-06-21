Union Square subway busker, Saw Lady, robbed of tips in shocking video

Sandra Bookman has details on the subway robbery.

Sandra Bookman has details on the subway robbery.

Sandra Bookman has details on the subway robbery.

Sandra Bookman has details on the subway robbery.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City subway performer was robbed of her tips and the whole thing is caught on camera.

It happened on Tuesday at the 14th Street - Union Square subway station in Manhattan.

A video taken by an Instagram user captured Natalia Paruz, known as 'Saw Lady' performing when a man suddenly walks up and takes the money from her tip bucket.

Paruz tries to fight him off with the baton from her instrument but the man makes a run for it.

On Instagram, Paruz wrote, "It's enough for this to happen once, for one to start thinking that everyone stopping to listen to you might steal from you. It zaps one's energy and enthusiasm."

So far, the robber remains on the run.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.