Car fire and apparent explosion rattles homes in South Ozone Park

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- An apparent car fire and explosion broke windows on nearby homes and rattled a South Ozone Park, Queens, neighborhood.

The vehicle exploded in flames on 133rd Street just before 7 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters received numerous calls from rattled residents of what sounded like an explosion on their block.

They arrived and found a car destroyed by fire.

No injuries were immediately reported.

