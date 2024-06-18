Suspect in custody after stealing running car with child inside in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after stealing a running car that had a 1-year-old girl inside in Harlem on Tuesday morning.

It happened at 300 West 134th Street.

A woman left a 2022 red Honda Pilot running with the engine on to drop off her child at day care when the suspect jumped in.

Authorities were able to track the vehicle and police have both the suspect and child at 1st Avenue and East 70th Street.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

