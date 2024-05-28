Shots fired by police in parking lot of Holiday Inn in Carle Place, Long Island

CARLE PLACE, Long Island (WABC) -- Shots were fired by police in the parking lot of a hotel on Long Island Tuesday, according to authorities.
Officers were at the Holiday Inn on Old County Road in Carle Place for an ongoing investigation.
They confronted a suspect, who sped off in the direction of the officers.
The vehicle fled westbound on the Northern State Parkway.
One person was taken into custody at the Queens-Nassau County border.
Two officers were being checked out at the scene.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
