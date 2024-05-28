Shots fired by police in parking lot of Holiday Inn in Carle Place, Long Island

CARLE PLACE, Long Island (WABC) -- Shots were fired by police in the parking lot of a hotel on Long Island Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers were at the Holiday Inn on Old County Road in Carle Place for an ongoing investigation.

They confronted a suspect, who sped off in the direction of the officers.

The vehicle fled westbound on the Northern State Parkway.

One person was taken into custody at the Queens-Nassau County border.

Two officers were being checked out at the scene.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

