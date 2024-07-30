Charges upgraded against man accused of killing social worker in Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- The Westchester County District Attorney has upgraded the charges against the man accused of killing a social worker earlier this year.

Police say Maria Coto, 56, was killed after she knocked on the wrong apartment door looking for a client.

Just after 3 p.m. on May 14, while the victim was conducting home visits on South Street in Peekskill, it is alleged that Haseem Jenkins repeatedly punched her in the face, chased her into a neighbor's apartment and repeatedly kicked her in the head while wearing heavy boots.

She later died from her injuries on June 19.

Jenkins, 31, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to an upgraded charge of murder -- as well as robbery and burglary after police say the suspect had the victim's phone in his pocket.

"Maria Coto was performing her job when she became the victim of a ruthless and brutal attack that led to her tragic death. We are committed to securing justice for Ms. Coto," said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

Jenkins was held without bail and is due back in court next week.

