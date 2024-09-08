NYPD searching for suspect accused of vandalizing Israeli flag at Chelsea restaurant

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of vandalizing an Israeli flag at a restaurant in Manhattan last week.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. last Tuesday at Zizi in Chelsea. Authorities say the suspect used a sharp object to damage the flag in front of the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the act of vandalism. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

This incident is not the first time that Zizi has been targeted.

Back in May, restaurant co-owner Maor Onono found two swastikas painted over his restaurant's Israeli flag.

"I've been here for 20 years and never experienced something like this. Always felt comfortable with being Jewish, Israeli," Onono said.

The restaurant ended up enclosing the flag in plastic to prevent it from being torn down.

Onono also told Eyewitness News that an Israeli flag at another one of his businesses was also tampered with.

