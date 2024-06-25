American woman missing in Bahamas after traveling to yoga retreat, family says

BAHAMAS -- The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says it is "deeply concerned" for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.

Taylor Casey was last seen on June 19 around Paradise Island, a small resort enclave just off the shore of the island of New Providence, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

The organizers of the retreat asked Bahamian police to investigate, according to a statement from the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat obtained by CNN on Tuesday.

The retreat learned of Casey's disappearance Thursday when she failed to attend morning classes, according to the statement. She was last seen late on the evening of June 19 and the "organization has also advised the US Embassy as well as Taylor Casey's family," the statement said.

A missing person flyer released by police did not provide details of the circumstances of her disappearance or say whether foul play is suspected.

Royal Bahamas Police Force

Casey's family is pleading with the public for help finding her and urging anyone with information to contact police in the Bahamas.

"We are deeply concerned for Taylor's safety and well-being," said Casey's mother, Colette Seymore, in a release posted on a Facebook page dedicated to locating Casey. "We love Taylor and want her home."

Taylor, who has been practicing yoga for 15 years, went to the yoga retreat "to fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice," the family said in the release.

Seymore said she fears Casey is in danger because her daughter was "eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return."

"Taylor would never disappear like this," the mother added.

Seymore told CNN she was headed to the Bahamas on Tuesday but provided no further comment. CNN has reached out to a family spokesperson for more information.

Casey's family described her as "a light-skinned Black woman, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds, with has brown hair and brown eyes."

The US State Department in January issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Americans traveling to the Bahamas, warning them to "exercise increased caution" due to crime.

The advisory notes the majority of crime occurs on the islands of Grand Bahama and New Providence. It adds that violent crime, including burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assaults, impact both tourist and non-tourist areas.

