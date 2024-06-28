Climate protesters in New York City call for end of fossil fuel funding by Wall Street

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Climate protesters from across the country converged on the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan on Friday to call on Wall Street to stop investing money into fossil fuels.

More than 1,000 people gathered in Zuccotti Park and marched to Citigroup headquarters.

Many of the protesters were Black, Latino and Indigenous leaders from the Gulf Coast who say fossil fuel projects in that part of the country are devastating Black and Brown communities.

Organizers said their goal was not to be violent, but they did have a group of people blocking entrances to the building.

Members of the NYPD were on hand as well as Citigroup's security team to help employees leave and enter the building.

Protesters are calling it the Summer of Heat and have held several big protests in recent weeks targeting big companies and their funding of fossil fuel projects.

So far nearly 200 people have been arrested, according to organizers.

Eyewitness News reached out to Citigroup for a comment but did not hear back. The organization had previously said it is committed to business with net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

