Up Close: NYC Schools Chancellor Banks addresses biggest challenge ahead of new school year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Up Close, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks addresses the biggest debate in schools across the country: how to keep kids in class from paying attention to their smart phones instead of their teachers.

After warnings from health commissioners everywhere, and an uber strong warning from the surgeon general, schools are trying to figure out how to stop the addiction.

Chancellor Banks addresses the controversial challenge, and how New York City plans to unveil the new school year as summer break comes to an end.

Meanwhile, a new book could shine profound light on fighting one of the medical and mental maladies of our time: loneliness.

The amazing Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who led a revolution over honesty in sex, is now tackling honesty about loneliness. It was her last project, despite her being 95 years old years and her suffering a stroke.

She wrote a book in the past year, and she died just after she finished it, less than two months ago.

One of the people who helped her write the book is Allison Gilbert, a long-time journalist, who joined Up Close.

