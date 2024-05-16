Columbia University professors pass no-confidence resolution against school president

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Professors at Columbia University have passed a resolution of no confidence in school President Minouche Shafik.

Of the 709 faculty members of Arts and Sciences at Columbia University, 65% voted in favor of no confidence, 29% were against it, and about 6% abstained.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences makes up a fifth of the university's full-time faculty body.

The motion was brought by members of the university's chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

Voting began on May 8 and concluded on Wednesday.

The vote was prompted by concerns about the state of shared governance and academic freedom at the university, specifically, Shafik's decision to call police onto campus twice to clear pro-Palestinian protests.

A spokesperson for the university says Shafik "appreciates the efforts of those working alongside her on the long road ahead to heal our community."

